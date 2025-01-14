One of Deadpool and Wolverine's best fight scenes has been improved by a Marvel fan with a dream and serious editing skills

Deadpool and Wolverine delivered on a lot of fan hopes, with huge cameos and the long-awaited union of two of the biggest mutants. However, there was one thing we wanted a whole lot more of – Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in that iconic mask.

Well, one fan edit has answered our prayers with a remake of Wolverine and Deadpool's iconic first fight, with mask in tow. Created by Taran Singh, a VFX Supervisor, the video posted on Twitter sees the two mutants battle it out in the void.

"And here it is folks! DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FIGHT MASK EDITION! This one was challenging but I'm glad how it turned out!," he tweeted. You can check out the incredible video below.

And here it is folks! DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE FIGHT MASK EDITION! This one was challenging but I'm glad how it turned out! #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/js8pz9MfvqJanuary 11, 2025

It's already gone pretty viral too with more than 30,000 likes already, and Singh revealed it took him about 10 days to make while working on other projects."This is legitimately amazing. I hope Ryan and Hugh see this," replied a fellow fan , while a second added : "Incredible quality. Looks like it’s part of the original movie". A third simply tweeted : "Wow! Hey studio executives: DO MORE OF THIS (listen to the fans)".

Deadpool and Wolverine is now available to watch on Disney Plus and on physical release, and the accompanying directors' commentary revealed some very intriguing details about the making of the movie. Among the revelations, it was confirmed that Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively actually really helped improve the movie's third act.

Director Shawn Levy explained about the final climactic sequence in the power room: "Credit where credit is due. It used to be that there was no suspense, that the power room blew up, and our heroes had survived. And it was Blake Lively who said to us, 'You know, I've been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they're lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.'"

For more on all things Marvel, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.