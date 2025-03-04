Marvel star Vin Diesel might be teasing a Groot movie: "Disney wants their Planet X!"
Vin Diesel seems to be teasing a new Groot project
Marvel star Vin Diesel appears to be teasing a new Groot project – and it might even be a movie.
In a lengthy Instagram caption discussing his upcoming projects, Diesel wrote: "Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet." Check out the full post below.
A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)
A photo posted by on
We last saw Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but, of course, Groot also starred in his own series on Disney Plus, titled I Am Groot. The episodes were shorts, so the new Groot movie might be another short form project. We'll just have to wait and see, as nothing has been announced or confirmed just yet.
"That's a testament to the ten years of loyalty [and patience] which we've been so blessed with. To have to wait that long for someone just saying three monosyllabic words… [it's] like everything in life: patience and dedication," Diesel said back in 2023 of Groot's surprising final line in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
It's unclear when – or if – we'll see the other Guardians again, too, though Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars seem the likeliest bets.
Next up for Marvel is Daredevil: Born Again, which arrives this March 4 in the US and March 5 in the UK. It will be followed on the big screen by Thunderbolts* later this year.
In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The first look at Thunderbolts' Sentry suit seemingly leaked in new Marvel merchandise
There's a moment in Deadpool and Wolverine involving Spider-Man that you might have misinterpreted