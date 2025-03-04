Marvel star Vin Diesel might be teasing a Groot movie: "Disney wants their Planet X!"

Marvel star Vin Diesel appears to be teasing a new Groot project – and it might even be a movie.

In a lengthy Instagram caption discussing his upcoming projects, Diesel wrote: "Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet." Check out the full post below.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

We last saw Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but, of course, Groot also starred in his own series on Disney Plus, titled I Am Groot. The episodes were shorts, so the new Groot movie might be another short form project. We'll just have to wait and see, as nothing has been announced or confirmed just yet.

"That's a testament to the ten years of loyalty [and patience] which we've been so blessed with. To have to wait that long for someone just saying three monosyllabic words… [it's] like everything in life: patience and dedication," Diesel said back in 2023 of Groot's surprising final line in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

It's unclear when – or if – we'll see the other Guardians again, too, though Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars seem the likeliest bets.

Next up for Marvel is Daredevil: Born Again, which arrives this March 4 in the US and March 5 in the UK. It will be followed on the big screen by Thunderbolts* later this year.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.