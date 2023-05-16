Vin Diesel breaks silence on Groot's final line

Groot actor Vin Diesel has addressed his character’s surprising final line in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

"It was very cool, because the audience was now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this flora colossus," Vin Diesel told Entertainment Tonight, (opens in new tab) referring to the moment in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ending that saw Groot say "I love you guys" instead of "I Am Groot."

Vin Diesel also paid tribute to the fans for sticking along for the near-decade ride with the Guardians. He said, "That’s a testament to the ten years of loyalty [and patience] which we’ve been so blessed with. To have to wait that long for someone just saying three monosyllabic words… [it’s] like everything in life: patience and dedication."

Still confused by that Groot farewell? James Gunn recently took to Twitter to confirm the scene’s intentions: Gamora – and by proxy, the audience – can now finally ‘understand’ Groot after spending so much time alongside him. Mystery solved.

Next up for Vin Diesel is Fast 10 – which is set to mark the beginning of the end for the Fast Saga.

