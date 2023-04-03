Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer is giving serious Winter Soldier vibes

Marvel’s second trailer for Secret Invasion has dropped. Not only does it reveal a firm release date for the Disney Plus series, we’re also getting what appears to be a more serious tone back in the MCU for (arguably) the first time since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Fittingly for a show called Secret Invasion, the two-minute teaser doesn’t explain a great deal. What we do get, however, is Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury back on Earth for "one last fight."

"Things have gotten much worse," Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos tells his long-time ally Fury. The ex-director of SHIELD only has to look around to see that’s the case: a political, global power keg erupts, seemingly led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s villain.

Despite Fury’s protestations that he has to fight this war alone, he has plenty of help from faces new and old. Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Agent Ross (Martin Freeman) are joined by Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke’s characters – the latter of which has been confirmed as Talos’ daughter from Captain Marvel.

Those who may have been jaded by multiverse shenanigans in recent Marvel Phases will be pleased to know this feels like the half-brother to The Winter Soldier: a gritty, more serious thriller that could – for all we know – be the MCU’s answer to critically-acclaimed Andor.

Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ben Mendelsohn, is set to stream on Disney Plus on June 21. For more on what’s coming up in the MCU, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and Marvel Phase 5.