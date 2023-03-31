Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion character has already appeared in a Marvel movie

Secret Invasion may mark Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke's introduction to the MCU, but it's not the first time her character has appeared in a Marvel movie.

As part of Vanity Fair (opens in new tab)'s exclusive new look at the upcoming series, Clarke's co-star Samuel L. Jackson revealed that she's playing G'iah, the now-adult daughter of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who was first peeped in 1990s-set Captain Marvel in 2019.

"Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter?" Jackson asked the publication. "She's the little Skrull girl grown up. She's his daughter."

The scene in question sees Jackson's Nick Fury watch Talos, an army general whose been estranged from his family due to the Kree-Skrull conflict, reunite with his wife and child. According to Clarke, though, Talos and G'iah's relationship has become even more strained in the decades between the events of Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion.

"It's hardened her for sure. There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl," she teased. "She's a refugee kid who's had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn't know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.

"These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built," Clarke continued. "There's a lot of emotions that live within her, and there's a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does."

G'iah has previously featured in the comics before as well, having been introduced in Meet the Skrulls #1 in March 2019.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds), Secret Invasion sees several Marvel characters unsure of who to trust, when it emerges that a shape-shifting race has infiltrated all facets of life on Earth. Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman reprise their roles as Maria Hill and Everett Ross, respectively, while newcomers Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir are set to appear as a yet-to-be-named MI6 agent and Skrull resistance leader Gravik.

