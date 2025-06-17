DCU boss James Gunn clarifies his recent comments that Marvel Studios was "killed" by putting out too much content: "They were screwed by the situation they had no control over"

DCU co-head James Gunn says he didn't mean that Marvel was dead due to a massive increase in output, but rather that he's thankful that the studio is "on the other side of that now."

"To be clear, as IS clear in the context of the interview, I didn't say "it killed them" like they're over but they were screwed by the situation they had no control over," Gunn wrote on Threads. "They're on the other side of that now, which is good. The sacrifice-everything-for-streaming craze killed many good things by forcing a demand for 'content' that couldn't possibly be met, putting movies on TV before they had a proper theatrical run & much more. The insanity has died down & balanced out everywhere. Thank God."

In Gunn's defense, all he really said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone was that it "wasn’t fair. It wasn’t right. And it killed them," in regards to a question about Marvel putting out "too much stuff." In 2025 alone, the studio is putting out nine projects, six of which are TV shows, and the final three are feature-length films. Gunn previously directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel, before leaving the studio to become the co-head of the newly formed DC Studios with frequent collaborator Peter Safran.

In contrast to Marvel, the new DCU slate was announced in 2023, with the first project hitting the small screen in December 2024. The Penguin, which is part of DC Studios, also hit HBO Max last year. This year will see the release of two DCU projects, Superman and Peacemaker season 2, with Supergirl and Lanterns releasing in 2026.

