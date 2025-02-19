Marvel fans have just noticed a deep-cut comic Deadpool variant in Deadpool and Wolverine, and it's a perfect hidden joke

Deadpool and Wolverine might have been released last July, but Marvel fans are still noticing small details hidden in the movie. On a recent rewatch, one viewer spotted a variant with wings in the background of the huge Deadpool fight, and took to Reddit to investigate.

"Which Deadpool variant is this (winged/arrow in head) and why does he disappear during this fight?" they wrote, sharing a picture from the scene in question. Other fans were quick to clarify that it's Cupid Pool, taken from Deadpool #26 released in February 2017, which was a Valentine's Day special edition.

But even more brilliantly, there's a reason this variant disappears so quickly before the fight. "Cupid Deadpool. He makes love not war," one viewer explained. Another also quipped, "With wings he probs flew away".

There are loads of Deadpool variants in this scene, with some of the most obvious being Lady Deadpool, Kidpool and Headpool. But there are plenty more hidden in the fight sequence, including Roninpool, Deadpool 2099, Zenpool, and Golden Age Deadpool.

The future of Deadpool in the MCU is pretty uncertain at the moment, but Ryan Reynolds has made it clear he's not sure if his character should join the Avengers. "I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man. If he becomes either, we’re at the end," said Reynolds in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider."

We've got two Avengers movies on the way, Doomsday and Secret Wars, so we'll have to see if he makes a reappearance. In the meantime, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows, the Marvel timeline, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.