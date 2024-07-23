Kevin Feige says he "occasionally" thinks about a Marvel and DC crossover: "Never say never"

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has addressed the ultimate superhero crossover – Marvel vs. DC – with plenty of caution, and a glimmer of hope.

"I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it," Feige told Collider when pressed on whether he’s ever considered a Marvel vs. DC crossover – especially now Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is running the show as co-CEO over at DC Studios.

"I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, ‘Never! We'd never be able to do that.’ We'll never say never, but no, no plans. I've seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he's focusing on that. We're focusing on [Deadpool and Wolverine]."

So maybe don’t expect Superman and Batman to star opposite Scarlet Witch and the Fantastic Four anytime soon – even if DC and Marvel have crossed over in the comics on multiple occasions, most famously in 1996’s DC vs. Marvel event. Still, never say never – that’s a phrase that has kept fans well fed for decades and it’s showing no signs of stopping now.

In the meantime, Marvel is just about to release Deadpool and Wolverine – featuring Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s returning Wolverine. Marvel Phase 5 will also feature the likes of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, with new Avengers movies on the way in 2026 and 2027.

On the DC side of things, 2025’s Superman will kick off the live action portion of DCU Chapter One, the first tentative steps in a rebooted DC universe. An animated series, Creature Commandos, will debut on Max in December.

