Henry Cavill made himself sick after bringing a superhero-level of dedication to his Deadpool and Wolverine cameo

There are plenty of incredible Deadpool and Wolverine cameos, but Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant is undoubtedly a stand-out. Now, it turns out that the Superman actor actually brought an incredible level of dedication to his 20-second-long appearance.

Director Shawn Levy shared some insight with The New York Times in a spoiler-filled breakdown of the Marvel Phase 5 movie's biggest surprises. Replying about how exciting it was to see how Cavill would tackle the character, Levy said: "I think we all were, including poor Henry Cavill, who not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day. I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver."

We've got to be honest, we'd expect nothing less from the Geralt of Rivia actor, who is well known for throwing himself completely into his characters. Levy also touched on how the cameo actually came about, which star Ryan Reynolds dubbed 'the Cavillrine'.

"It was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman," Levy added. "Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick ass at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there."

Cavill has addressed his cameo as well, sharing a picture of his appearance in the threequel on Instagram alongside a cheeky Justice League jibe. "To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache," he wrote.

