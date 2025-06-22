Superman's David Corenswet dodged a classic supersuit curse: "I never had an issue with that"

Whether you're a heroic Kryptonian, a brooding Dark Knight, or a sharp-witted webslinger, historically, the one problem that the greatest heroes of comic book movies have faced is a infamous bathroom break. Ben Affleck, during his time as Batman, recalled that his predecessor Christian Bale advising he made sure he got a zipper in his batsuit, and even Tom Holland's own mother requested he have more bathroom breaks while in the Spider-Man costume. Like a true hero, though, David Corenswet shrugged off the issue while expressing other problems wearing the most recognizable outfit in popular culture.

Speaking to People about donning the blue and red outfit that comes with extra undies, the new hero of James Gunn's upcoming Superman film admitted donning the cape made for an “intense experience.”

“You hear actors who play superheroes talking about squeezing into the suits. I got kind of claustrophobic in the suit the first time, just being constricted in all those places at the same time," recalled the future Man of Steel.

The suit makes a change for some of DC's finest heroes' outfits from recent years, given that there are no spray-on abs, which always highlighted how tight the costume was on its wearer. Don't be fooled by Corenswet's threads, though, as that thing is definitely on. “It was quite snug because they had made it to my proportions when I screen-tested where I weighed about 195 pounds, and when I walked in for my first costume fitting, I weighed about 235, 240 pounds."

As for the battle with bathroom breaks, Corenswet recalled how efforts were made to address the - ahem - issue in the early stages, only for them just to accept defeat. “There are lots of zippers, but there's no single zipper that allows me to go to the bathroom, which you would think would be quite straightforward,” he explained. “But nothing is straightforward about these things. I mean, we talked about it and we tried, and it was not worth the costs that came with it." Did the Last Son of Krypton battle with this detail, though? “I never had an issue with that. I had the most amazing dresser you could ask for, Scotty, who was sort of like a, I don't know, he felt like a mob fixer."

Understandably, getting out of the suit was more than a job for Superman. “He would make excuses for me if I needed, and we got very good together at getting in and out of the suit, so he would do it quite quickly, and I could take breaks if I needed to over the course of a day.” Let's just be glad that only Krypto wore a cape, then.

You'll be able to see the Man of Steel and a bunch of other crime-fighting heroes take to the sky when Superman soars into theaters on July 11. Should you need to check on every other upcoming DCU movie and TV show on the way, we've got you covered here.