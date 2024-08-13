Halle Berry was down for a Storm return in Deadpool and Wolverine, but there's one Ryan Reynolds-shaped reason why it never happened

The Deadpool and Wolverine cameos are jam-packed in the movie, with everyone from Wesley Snipes to Jennifer Garner to Chris Evans returning to the Marvel fold.

One person who didn't show up however is Halle Berry, who played Storm in the Fox X-Men movies. According to the actor, she was more than willing to return, but was never formally asked to reprise her role.

"No," Berry told ComicBook.com of whether there were any discussions about her returning in the Marvel Phase 5 film. "Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me."

Lively herself has a brief cameo in the film as the voice of Lady Deadpool, one of the many (many) Deadpool variants in the movie.

Another iconic Marvel actor also almost made an appearance in the movie. Robert Downey Jr. almost made a return in the scene where Wade Wilson is seeking admittance to the Avengers, but, since Downey Jr. is now back as Doctor Doom, it just didn't make sense.

"I mean, look, we would've loved to have Downey," co-writer Rhett Reese commented. "But, at the same time, I think Marvel had this ace in their hole, which is he's about to come back in this different character. So, to have him be Tony Stark? Knowing that Doctor Doom was coming on the heels of that? It just didn't make sense."

