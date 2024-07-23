Deadpool and Wolverine star Matthew Macfadyen says watching Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine is a treat: "It’s in his bones"

Matthew Macfadyen may not have worked too much with Hugh Jackman in Deadpool and Wolverine, but the actor says it was "magic" to see him back as the clawed superhero.

Macfadyen plays Paradox, a TVA agent who brings in Wade Wilson to save the Marvel timeline. Not much is known about his character yet, but the actor tells GamesRadar+ that it was a wonderful experience.

"Magic," he smiles when we ask what it was like working with Jackman. "We didn't have much together. But we were certainly the three of us doing bits and pieces and he's just a lovely, sweet big-hearted man, and he's played his part for so long.

"It’s so brilliant to watch him just be Wolverine. You know, it's sort of in his bones. It's like watching an actor in a long-form TV thing and they know how the character operates, it’s sort of in their body. And so seeing Hugh and Ryan play those two characters was just a treat, you know, and I had a front-row seat."

(Image credit: Marvel)

Macfadyen is no stranger to playing a character for a long time either, having recently concluded his time as Tom Wambsgans on Succession. When the actor was first cast in Deadpool 3, there were a fair few jokes about a crossover between the two, and the actor understands the comparison.

"Yeah, they're both in the sort of corporate nightmare," Macfadyen laughs, adding of Tom: "I think he would probably do quite well at the TVA. You could sort of transplant the whole of the Roy family into the MCU quite happily in different guises." Logan Roy as Thanos? Anyone?

