Deadpool and Wolverine may be filthy, but Paradox star Matthew Macfadyen says it's ultimately "a really lovely buddy movie"

Deadpool and Wolverine looks set to be an ultra-violent R-rated entrance into the MCU for the Merc with the Mouth, but according to one of its stars, it's also a really "big-hearted" film.

Matthew Macfadyen, who plays TVA agent Paradox in the new movie, tells us what audiences can expect from the threequel.

"I mean, apart from anything else, it's a really lovely buddy movie, you know, it's a story about friendship," the Succession actor explains. "It's great, fun, silly, rude, filthy, and hilarious, and they have visually extraordinary fight sequences. But ultimately, it's quite a big-hearted film I think with Wolverine and Deadpool's relationship."

"I think that anchors it in a really satisfying way," Macfadyen adds of the long-awaited team-up. As well as the heart of the movie, though, the actor adds that he thinks there's a lot in there for longtime MCU fans as well – even if he missed a lot of the references.

"For the superfans, there are a squillion Easter eggs and treats for you to pick out and find and noodle over," he grins. "Most of which went over my head, but I'm sort of getting more and more every time I see it."

Director Shawn Levy has been open about the huge creative freedom that Marvel gave him when making the movie. Macfadyen explains that this brought a vibrant energy to the set, too.

"The set was lovely," he explains. "It was great, very relaxed and happy – and that's due to Shawn's energy and Ryan's energy and that care and love for the project. It sort of transmits through everybody and on the set."

For more on the new movie, check out what Macfadyen thinks about his character's villainous nature. We've also got guides to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows and a breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.