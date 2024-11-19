Deadpool and Wolverine becomes the most watched live-action movie on Disney Plus since Black Panther 2

Deadpool and Wolverine's domination is continuing as the Marvel Phase 5 movie has become the most watched live-action film on Disney Plus since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to Disney (via Variety), Deadpool and Wolverine garnered 19.4 million views globally after just six days on the streamer. That means it's the most watched live-action movie on Disney Plus (and Hulu) since Black Panther 2 arrived in 2023.

This isn't Deadpool and Wolverine's first record, either. The movie also became the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, beating Joker.

Considering how successful the movie is, then, you're probably wondering if there'll be a Deadpool 4. "I would love that but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one," star Ryan Reynolds recently said of the possibility. "It just sort of swallows my life whole and I have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point, just spend a little time walking them to and from school."

Deadpool and Wolverine also recently got a physical release, which, thanks to the director's commentary, has unveiled even more about the movie – including Blake Lively's key role in shaping the ending and an unconventional plan to stop set leaks from drones.

For more on the film, check out our verdict in the Deadpool and Wolverine review, our pieces on the Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained and the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene, or see what else Marvel has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.