Anthony Mackie might have just let slip that another Avenger is in Captain America: Brave New World – and it backs up a previous accidental spoiler

Anthony Mackie may have just let slip that a fellow Avenger will appear alongside him in Captain America: Brave New World.

While recapping whether the story of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk matters in Captain America: Brave New World to a bemused Harrison Ford for Entertainment Weekly, Anthony Mackie says "when he shows up," seemingly referring to Mark Ruffalo’s character, who the Captain America actor describes as "the other Hulk" opposite Ford’s Red Hulk.

An interview with MCU Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo earlier this year adds further fuel to the Jade Giant-shaped fire.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Ruffalo was asked whether Brave New World was "next" for the actor. His reply? "Yeah", adding, "It’s gonna be great."

Of course, Ruffalo – and Mackie, for that matter – may have misspoke. Following Ruffalo’s slip, Variety even reported that Hulk wouldn’t be in Captain America: Brave New World.

But a cast that features several legacy characters from The Incredible Hulk (Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader and Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross alongside Harrison Ford’s ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross) feels like it’s all heading towards a Hulk reveal.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford, the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie is set for release on February 14, 2025. Giancarlo Esposito has recently revealed the identity of his mysterious cast member at San Diego Comic-Con: the leader of the Serpent Society, Sidewinder.

For more on Brave New World and other upcoming Marvel movies, be sure to check out our interview with Harrison Ford on Red Hulk, plus everything else that was announced at Marvel’s SDCC panel – including Robert Downey Jr’s MCU return as Doctor Doom.