Is Mark Ruffalo in Captain America 4? He suggests yes, reports say no

Is Mark Ruffalo in Captain America 4? Well, the actor seemed to accidentally confirm he'd be appearing in the upcoming fourquel, but that has been swiftly debunked.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, an exchange played out that seemed to suggest Ruffalo would have a role in the next Captain America movie. When asked, "You have Captain America: Brave New World, that's next, right?" Ruffalo responded with: "Yeah." Then, when coaxed to say something about the film, he said, "It's gonna be great."

Well, as it turns out, Ruffalo actually thought he was being asked if that was one of the next Marvel films – not if that was the next movie he'd be starring in, according to Variety's sources.

It would make sense for Ruffalo to have a role in Captain America 4, though. Harrison Ford is playing Thunderbolt Ross, who, in the comics, transforms into Red Hulk – a nemesis of regular green Hulk. There's no word yet if Ross will be hulking out in the movie.

Plus, Liv Tyler is also returning as Betty Ross, while Tim Blake Nelson is back as the Leader. Both are characters from The Incredible Hulk, which, while canon to the MCU, starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner rather than Mark Ruffalo (it doesn't seem Ruffalo will be getting a solo movie, either).

Captain America 4 also stars Anthony Mackie as Cap, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Shira Haas as Sabra.

That film is arriving on February 14, 2025. Next up for the MCU is Deadpool 3, which lands this July 26. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.