There'll be no Hulk solo movie in the MCU, according to Mark Ruffalo

Don't hold your breath for a Hulk solo movie. According to Mark Ruffalo, who plays the big green guy in the MCU, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has ruled out Bruce Banner ever getting his own movie.

"Kevin [asked me] 'What would you like to do?' He said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?'" Ruffalo said at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. "And I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he said, 'Okay, we'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone Hulk, let's just get that – I don't mean to burst your bubble… but that's not happening. So, we'll do it over four movies, how's that sound?'"

As for whether that's still the case Ruffalo replied: "As far as I know. I could talk more about it but I've been told not to."

Ruffalo was last seen as Hulk in She-Hulk, which revealed he has a son named Skaar. When we'll next see the duo is a mystery for now (though Ruffalo said at the festival that he'll be appearing in Captain America 4, Variety's sources indicate he misspoke).

There has been a Hulk solo movie in the MCU already, of course: The Incredible Hulk released back in 2008. That film, though, starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which, thanks to delays, is the only MCU movie arriving in 2024. The first trailer for the movie dropped at the Super Bowl, and it features Easter eggs galore, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and an R-rated joke.

Deadpool 3 arrives this July 26.