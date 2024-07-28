Harrison Ford shares his reaction to Red Hulk transformation: "My wife thinks I look like that all the time"

Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel featured plenty of teases at what's upcoming in the MCU. Among them was a new look at Captain America: Brave New World, which saw Harrison Ford hulk out as Red Hulk.

Some exclusive footage shown to the SDCC panel saw Ross giving a speech outside of the White House before shots were fired and he transformed into the Red Hulk.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ afterwards, the Indiana Jones star shared his reaction to seeing himself as the iconic character on screen. "It was based on what I had done and it's animated so it looked familiar," the Thaddeus Ross star says, before laughingly adding: "I think my wife thinks I look like that all the time, so it was not that big a deal."

Speaking during the panel, Kevin Feige added his excitement about seeing Ford Hulk out. "Just when I think my nerdy life can’t get more complete, I hear Harrison Ford say adamantium," the Marvel president told the crowd.

It was a huge night of revelations in Hall H too, including the reveal that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning once again to the MCU. This time he'll be playing Doctor Doom, in the Russo Brothers directed Avengers: Doomsday, which is the new title for Avengers 5.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives February 14, 2025.

