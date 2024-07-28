Captain America 4 star Anthony Mackie says Winter Soldier was a key reference for Brave New World: "It's something that we stuck to"

Captain America: Brave New World got a new teaser during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Alongside some new footage debuting, Kevin Feige told the crowd that the film returns to the grounded nature of The Winter Soldier.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ after the panel, Sam Wilson star Anthony Mackie explains they reshot parts of the movie to enhance this aesthetic. "It was," he replies when we ask if Winter Solider was a key reference.

"So, it was the first conversation we had up until now, was making sure that the movie was grounded," he tells us. "A bunch of our reshoots was about the idea of taking the movie where it was and grounding it more."

Mackie continues: "Captain America is every man's hero, you know? So every man has to look at Captain America and see himself in Cap. So it's very important that when people look at me as Captain America, they see themselves and me the way I saw myself in Superman or Batman when I was a kid. So, it was a conversation we had since the beginning, and it's something that we stuck to since we finished the movie."

