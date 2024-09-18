Netflix releases behind-the-scenes look at One Piece season 2 that features sets pulled directly from the manga

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Set Tour | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One Piece season 2 has got a new behind-the-scenes look during Netflix's Geeked Week event.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Buggy star Jeff Ward takes fans on a set tour of season 2.

While a fair amount of the video is blurred out due to spoilers, there are some major reveals about the series' return along the way. The production designers show the designs of the Ipponmatsu Arms Store, where Zoro enters to restock, as well as unveiling some other shops too called Doskoi Panda and The Polestar Gallery. "The three shops next to the Arms Store are exactly from the manga," they explain. Elsewhere, there's a look at Twin Cape Lighthouse, teasing the introduction of Crocus in season 2. You can watch the full video above.

The first look comes as filming on One Piece season 2 is well underway with the Straw Hats gang plotting their return. We know that season 2 won't actually be coming out until 2025, but the new update at least gives us a taste of what to expect from the return of the anime adaptation.

The latest details also come soon after we got some new casting news for season 2 as well. Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran will be playing Miss Vivi Wednesday, while Futurama's Katey Sagal is Doctor Kureha. They'll be joining the main gang, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda also recently confirmed some key details about what arcs season 2 will be adapting. In a statement shared by Netflix, he wrote: "Yes, the live-action One Piece is currently in production, with filming well underway. The story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island!" Arabasta saga here we come!

The One Piece news wasn't the only thing announced during Netflix Geeked Week either, as the streamer also shared updates on The Witcher: Siren of the Deep and new anime show Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance.

