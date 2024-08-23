Netflix's One Piece season 2 just cast its most important role yet

With Netflix's One Piece season 2 filming, and consistently releasing casting announcements, it was only a matter of time before today's news finally came. According to the latest announcement from Netflix, One Piece season 2 has cast Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, a character that is perhaps more important than she may seem at first glance.

"Her past is shrouded in secrecy but her skills as a Baroque Works agent are unmatched," reads the official description of Miss Wednesday from Netflix's announcement. Chandran herself goes a bit further in a video shared to Instagram, revealing that Miss Wednesday also just so happens to be known as Vivi.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast of One Piece," says Chandran. "And I feel incredibly grateful to Oda-sensei for trusting me with the role of Vivi. I know how much she means to all of you, and I am going to work my hardest to do her justice and make you all proud."

Spoilers follow for One Piece as a franchise based on how the manga and anime have both played out.

Casting Miss Wednesday is easily one of the biggest bits of One Piece season 2 news yet as while she is initially introduced as a member of the villainous Baroque Works, she is actually Princess Vivi of Alabasta, daughter of Nefertari Cobra (who will also be introduced in One Piece season 2, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy.) Vivi ultimately comes to be an incredibly important person to the rest of the Straw Hats, effectively becoming a member of the crew with one small caveat.

While this casting is perhaps the biggest to date for the upcoming season of Netflix's live-action One Piece, it certainly seems like there is still more to come with both Chopper and Nico Robin kicking around in the material the show is adapting. While we collectively wait, be sure to check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.