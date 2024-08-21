Netflix announces new One Piece season 2 casting, but it's not the fan cast we were all expecting

Live action series One Piece season 2 has cast yet another popular character, but the casting is not who we expected it to be.

Netflix has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal will play Dr. Kureha in season 2. The streamer announced the news on Twitter , also revealing that Mark Harelik will play Dr. Hiriluk. "From the Great Medical Land of Drum, we bring you two legends in medicine!" writes Netflix. Check out the full tweet below.

From the Great Medical Land of Drum, we bring you two legends in medicine! 💉🏴‍☠️ Our adventure just got a whole lot healthier! #OnePieceLiveAction

In the world of One Piece, Dr. Kureha is an older female who works on Drum Island as a doctor but is referred to as a witch by some. She is also the adoptive mother and mentor to the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates Tony Tony Chopper. During the Drum Island Arc, which just so happens to be the arc season 2 is expected to follow, Dr Kureha is an ally and friend to the Straw Hat Pirates.

Although Sagal may be the highest profile casting season 2 has had so far, she was not the face fans were expecting to see take on the role as Jamie Lee Curtis had been fan-cast to play the groovy doctor. Sagal is best known for playing Jax’s mother in the FX biker drama, voicing Leela in Futurama, and portraying Eleanor Hale in Netflix's Dead to Me.

As for Harelik, the Presumed Innocent star will take on the eclectic role of Dr. Hiriluk (who eerily has an incredibly similar surname). Dr. Hiriluk is Dr. Kureha’s partner and adoptive father to Tony Tony Chopper.

Netflix is keeping a tight lid on plot details, but we expect season 2 to adapt multiple arcs including the Drum Island arc and the Arabasta arc to name a few. Sagal and Harelik join the original returning One Piece cast including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and more.

New cast members making their debut in season 2 include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

