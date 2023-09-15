One Piece viewers have already begun fan casting season 2 and, yes, everyone wants Jamie Lee Curtis involved

One Piece has been renewed for a second season by Netflix and, inevitably, fans of the source material have started to look ahead to who could appear on the next voyage – and who could be playing them.

"I think we all know who Kureha might be," a fan wrote on Reddit, referring both to the elderly doctor and the longstanding fan casting campaign involving Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis, for her part, addressed speculation at last year’s Academy Awards of all places, saying that "maybe I can be Kureha" during a red carpet interview (see the clip here).

"If it isn’t, I’ll burn Netflix to the ground," one joked. At least we hope they’re joking. Another added: "If we don’t get Jaime Lee Curtis as Dr Kureha. Imma riot."

Thanks to a tease in the first season of One Piece, it appears that we already know the identity of one character set to arrive on Netflix’s shores. Smoker, a marine who has Luffy in his sights, was glimpsed at the very end of the season. A sketch of Chopper – a reindeer doctor, naturally – also appeared at the end of Netflix’s season 2 announcement, all but confirming their presence when One Piece sets sail on streaming once more.

On Smoker, fans have banded around multiple names, including RRR’s Ram Charan and Clancy Brown. We’re also loving the idea of The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra donning her cowboy hat to play Robin. Others have also suggested Adrien Brody to play Croc, though no casting announcements have yet been made.

