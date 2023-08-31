Does One Piece have a post-credits scene? The answer is complicated

Netflix’s ambitious live-action adaptation of One Piece has finally hit the streaming platform, and we join Luffy and the gang as they hit the high seas. However, before you turn off too quickly after episode eight, you’ll want to stay seated for an extra treat tagged onto the end. Whether it’s technically a post-credits scene is slightly up for debate, but it does give us a little tease about where this show could go next.

If you want to know a bit more about what it all means, we’ve broken down the One Piece post-credits scene and ending below. But of course, make sure you’ve watched the whole season first as we’ll be getting into spoiler territory from here on out.

Does One Piece have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Well, kinda. At the very end of episode eight, the gang of Straw Hats are planning what they’ll do next before it cuts away to the title card. Then, just as you’re about to go into the credits, we get a special extra scene featuring a familiar face to fans of the manga…

Who is the mysterious man at the end of One Piece?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final scene focuses on the back of a man’s head as he looks down at Luffy’s face on a wanted poster. He burns through the image with one of his cigars as smoke billows around him. Now, while we don’t see his face, we’d know that white hair and fur-trimmed coat anywhere: it’s Smoker (AKA Captain Smoker/Smoker the White Hunter).

Fans of the manga will know that he’s a powerful marine and a fitting adversary for Luffy. His major trick is being able to transform into pure smoke, which means the team’s special skills are pretty useless against him. Smoker also has a lot of hate in his heart for pirates, meaning that if One Piece continues into season 2, it’s likely he’ll be in hot pursuit.

Who plays Smoker in One Piece?

(Image credit: Netflix)

So this is one thing that hasn’t yet been revealed, and we’d guess the show’s creators will keep the answer close to their chests until season 2. We did, however, get a glimpse at a younger version of the character earlier in the show. During Gold Roger's execution in Loguetown at the beginning of episode one, Screen Rant speculates that he appears in the background too. During the chaos of Gold Roger’s final words, a young boy with white hair can be spotted looking concerned. We wonder if he's still in Loguetown...

