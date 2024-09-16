New Netflix anime series from the makers of Tekken unveils its first clip – and it looks like The Walking Dead meets Star Wars

If you're a gamer who, like me, lives for a good cutscene then the first clip from Netflix's new anime series Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is sure to be right up your street.

The footage, which you watch above, was released as part of the platform's Geeked Week 2024. The annual event sees the streamer celebrate some of its most popular shows, like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game, and tease its upcoming titles, too – from Twilight of the Gods and Dandadan to Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Co-created by SAFEHOUSE and Bandai Namco, the video game publishers behind Tekken, the six-episode show, which is, as you might have guessed, a part of Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino's Gundam franchise. It boasts a Star Wars-esque plot as it explores the conflict between two nations, the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, after the former rebels against the latter in its attempt to gain independence.

"In the year 0079 of the Universal Century, thanks to a revolutionary new weapon known as a Mobile Suit, the Zeon Force initially gains the upper hand," the official synopsis reads. "However, they lacked the power to take control of the entire Earth, bringing the war to a stalemate.

"Eleven months into the war, the Earth Federation forces manage to seize a Zeon-controlled base located in Eastern Europe. Among the mixed battalion headed to reclaim this base is Sorari and the Red Wolves division, a Mobile Suit platoon that has just descended from space."

The promo gives us a hint at the series' opening titles, before taking us to Romania, where a militia with tanks and Zeon flags march towards a rundown cityscape. Inside one of the vehicles, a team seem to be watching the Federation via surveillance cameras.

"This war's been going on long enough already," says a soldier, who resembles a Commonwealth officer in zombie drama The Walking Dead, right before their fleet is hit with an explosion up front. "They're here!" they shout, as they start to fall back. Fortunately for Zeon, they were somewhat prepared for an ambush, and have some birdies in the sky ready for a counter-attack...

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance releases on October 17. For more, check out the latest on more exciting new anime, including Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.