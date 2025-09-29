Former WWE superstar claims "there may be some talks" about playing Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th reboot

Following the announcement that the lawsuit has been settled and a new Friday the 13th movie is in the works, WWE superstar Braun Strowman is throwing his hat in the ring to play Jason Voorhees.

"There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency," Strowman told Collider. "If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees."

The first Friday the 13th installment, directed by Sean S. Cunningham and written by Victor Miller, hit theaters back in 1980 and was a huge hit, effectively launching a franchise spanning some 44 years. A reboot, starring Jared Padalecki and Danielle Panabaker, hit theaters in 2009, and was intended to relaunch the franchise for a more modern audience...but poor critical reception closed the book. It was announced earlier this year that a new film was in the works, marking an end to the lawsuit involving Miller's rights to the franchise.

It wouldn't be totally out of left field for Strowman to play Jason, especially considering the fact that Cody Rhodes is starring in the live-action Street Fighter adaptation and Drew McIntyre has joined the cast of Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot. Plus, Jason Voorhees has always been played by someone big and buff, i.e horror icon Kane Hodder. We'll just have to wait and see.

