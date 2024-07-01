House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 trailer teases an epic, fiery dragon battle
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 gets an action-packed trailer
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 has an action-packed trailer, and it's teasing a major battle from the book.
In the trailer, which you can watch below, the realm prepares for the Dance of Dragons to kick off in earnest. Rhaenyra has traded her characteristic caution for an all-out attack after meeting with Alicent in episode 3, and it looks like dragons are going to take to the skies as we see Aemond in the air with the dreaded Vhagar.
Episode 4 preview from r/HouseOfTheDragon
Book readers might recognize this as the Battle at Rook's Rest – we won't spoil what happens here, but rest assured that Westeros won't be the same if the events of the show follow the events of the book.
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 saw some major developments of its own, too, with a huge book character introduced (Alys Rivers), a big cameo, and even the dragonseeds getting a shout out.
House of the Dragon has also been confirmed for a third season, so you can rest assured that we haven't seen the last of the Dance of the Dragons just yet. "Yes, there's a rhythm to all this, these kinds of stories as you tell them," showrunner Ryan Condal told us of (an at the time potential) season 3.
"And we're trying to find satisfying arcs within the season structure," he continued. "So, hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you're really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them. And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction, because you don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again."
House of the Dragon continues weekly on Sky and NOW in the UK and HBO in the US. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on:
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
- House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-4 review
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner on why Blood and Cheese is nothing like Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner doesn't feel the pressure of following the controversial Game of Thrones season 8: "Our challenge comes from within"
- House of the Dragon showrunner teases season 3: "You don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner breaks down the complicated relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra: "Conflict is the order of the day"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner says Rhaenyra and Alicent's bond is still the heart of the show: "We understand that these two women are connected"
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 recap and Easter eggs
- Hugh Hammer explained
- How Blood and Cheese is different from the book
- Cregan Stark explained
- Addam of Hull explained
- Daeron Targaryen explained
- The House of the Dragon dragons, listed and explained
- Greens vs. Blacks, explained
- The White Worm, explained
- The Targaryen family tree
- The House of the Dragon timeline
- The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy
- House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.