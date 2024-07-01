House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 trailer teases an epic, fiery dragon battle

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 has an action-packed trailer, and it's teasing a major battle from the book.

In the trailer, which you can watch below, the realm prepares for the Dance of Dragons to kick off in earnest. Rhaenyra has traded her characteristic caution for an all-out attack after meeting with Alicent in episode 3, and it looks like dragons are going to take to the skies as we see Aemond in the air with the dreaded Vhagar.

Book readers might recognize this as the Battle at Rook's Rest – we won't spoil what happens here, but rest assured that Westeros won't be the same if the events of the show follow the events of the book.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 saw some major developments of its own, too, with a huge book character introduced (Alys Rivers), a big cameo, and even the dragonseeds getting a shout out.

House of the Dragon has also been confirmed for a third season, so you can rest assured that we haven't seen the last of the Dance of the Dragons just yet. "Yes, there's a rhythm to all this, these kinds of stories as you tell them," showrunner Ryan Condal told us of (an at the time potential) season 3.

"And we're trying to find satisfying arcs within the season structure," he continued. "So, hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you're really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them. And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction, because you don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again."

