Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin's In The Lost Lands could get an on-screen sequel, and Martin is apparently keen too
Exclusive: In the Lost Lands star Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson want to revisit the Lost Lands, and say writer George R.R. Martin also wants to
Based on a short story by George R.R. Martin, upcoming fantasy movie In the Lost Lands includes one of Martin’s most interesting characters, a sorceress named Grey Alys with a rich history behind her, so much so star Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S Anderson want to explore her story further – and so does Martin.
"I would love to delve more into Grey Alys, and Paul and I talk about it all the time," says Jovovich to GamesRadar+. "We've talked so much about, like, her origins, and where she came from, and what is the curse, and how did she get it. I mean, there's so many questions."
Based on the short story of the same name as part of the 1982 fantasy anthology novel Amazons II, the movie follows a witch named Gray Alys (Jovovich) who is sent to the 'Lost Lands' by a queen desperate to become a werewolf. However, we first meet Alys as she is standing on trial for witchcraft, which makes it apparent that there is a whole backstory to the character that needs exploring aside from her quest at hand.
- Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had high praise for Resident Evil director's take on his fantasy short story, saying it "captures his voice better than anyone had in an adaptation before"
- Resident Evil director says his adaptation of a forgotten George R.R. Martin short story is an "R-rated fairy tale” with “bone-crunching violence"
It sounds like Martin is on board with the idea as director Anderson adds, "I know George would as well, because his original idea was to write a series of Grey Alys stories. So touch wood, this might be the impetus for him to do that."
When asked why they chose to adapt In the Lost Lands over Martin’s other works, Anderson says "George had written a fairy tale that was dark and was for adults, and that to me was really exciting." Similarly, Jovovich adds that "the ability to create something beautiful out of [the short story]" was a big selling point for her. That and the fact she is an "avid" Martin fan herself.
However, Jovovich and Anderson may have to wait a little longer as Martin is currently in the middle of writing the next Game of Thrones book, The Winds of Winter. But with the sixth novel in Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series still out of sight, we can’t see the author penning a Lost Lands sequel anytime soon.
In the Lost Lands hits theaters on March 7. For more, check out our list of the best fantasy movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.
