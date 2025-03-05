Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin's In The Lost Lands could get an on-screen sequel, and Martin is apparently keen too

News
By
published

Exclusive: In the Lost Lands star Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson want to revisit the Lost Lands, and say writer George R.R. Martin also wants to

Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
(Image credit: Vertical Films)

Based on a short story by George R.R. Martin, upcoming fantasy movie In the Lost Lands includes one of Martin’s most interesting characters, a sorceress named Grey Alys with a rich history behind her, so much so star Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S Anderson want to explore her story further – and so does Martin.

"I would love to delve more into Grey Alys, and Paul and I talk about it all the time," says Jovovich to GamesRadar+. "We've talked so much about, like, her origins, and where she came from, and what is the curse, and how did she get it. I mean, there's so many questions."

Based on the short story of the same name as part of the 1982 fantasy anthology novel Amazons II, the movie follows a witch named Gray Alys (Jovovich) who is sent to the 'Lost Lands' by a queen desperate to become a werewolf. However, we first meet Alys as she is standing on trial for witchcraft, which makes it apparent that there is a whole backstory to the character that needs exploring aside from her quest at hand.

It sounds like Martin is on board with the idea as director Anderson adds, "I know George would as well, because his original idea was to write a series of Grey Alys stories. So touch wood, this might be the impetus for him to do that."

When asked why they chose to adapt In the Lost Lands over Martin’s other works, Anderson says "George had written a fairy tale that was dark and was for adults, and that to me was really exciting." Similarly, Jovovich adds that "the ability to create something beautiful out of [the short story]" was a big selling point for her. That and the fact she is an "avid" Martin fan herself.

However, Jovovich and Anderson may have to wait a little longer as Martin is currently in the middle of writing the next Game of Thrones book, The Winds of Winter. But with the sixth novel in Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series still out of sight, we can’t see the author penning a Lost Lands sequel anytime soon.

In the Lost Lands hits theaters on March 7. For more, check out our list of the best fantasy movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.

See more Movies News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dave Bautista in In The Lost Lands
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had high praise for Resident Evil director's take on his fantasy short story, saying it "captures his voice better than anyone had in an adaptation before"
In the Lost Lands
Resident Evil director says his adaptation of a forgotten George R.R. Martin short story is an "R-rated fairy tale” with “bone-crunching violence"
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie
Elden Ring
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says "there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring" but admits there's a big novel-sized block in his way
David Bowie in Labyrinth 1986
Nosferatu director Robert Eggers is making a sequel to one of my favorite childhood movies Labyrinth – and I have the perfect nightmarish storyline in mind
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
George R.R. Martin has high praise for the next Game of Thrones spin-off: "It's as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for"
Latest in Fantasy Movies
Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin's In The Lost Lands could get an on-screen sequel, and Martin is apparently keen too
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says playing a vampire is "at the top of my list" after starring in Resident Evil director’s werewolf fantasy In the Lost Lands
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings
Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands
Dave Bautista says "I always look to Clint Eastwood" when approaching a western role: "He's always going to be my gold standard"
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie
It looks like the new Lord of the Rings movie Hunt for Gollum has been delayed by a year
Latest in News
Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin's In The Lost Lands could get an on-screen sequel, and Martin is apparently keen too
Dragon Age Inquisition
Dragon Age actor says the last time he played Inquisition, he upheld the RPG tradition led by Baldur's Gate 3 actors and romanced his own character: "Which is the best — the best"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom promises "this is just the start for the next generation of Monster Hunter" as Wilds shatters sales milestones: "The Guild authorizes this celebration!"
Lester sitting at a computer in some artwork for GTA Online
Some GTA 5 players can't bring their characters to the new PC upgrade, and the open-world game's mixed Steam reviews are hammering FPS caps and a lack of text chat
Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136
45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is the first game in the series with "a fully customizable sandbox" as your base, which is where Yasuke and Naoe hang out and pet baby animals
More about fantasy movies
Dave Bautista in In the Lost Lands

Dave Bautista says playing a vampire is "at the top of my list" after starring in Resident Evil director’s werewolf fantasy In the Lost Lands
Sean Astin and Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood gives unexpected answer on what movie should be removed from cinematic history: "There's nothing pure about it"
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again directors believe the brutal death scene was "done right," but there’s "definitely some worry" about fan reaction

See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again directors believe the brutal death scene was "done right," but there’s "definitely some worry" about fan reaction
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again showrunners say shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character was in the scrapped version of the show, but it occurred off-screen
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again directors say it "felt bad to direct" shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character: "We wanted it to feel wrong"
Michael Gandolfini in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Who does Michael Gandolfini play in Daredevil: Born Again? Daniel Blake explained
Daredevil: Born Again
Who is Wednesday star Hunter Doohan playing in Daredevil: Born Again?
Daredevil: Born Again
When does Daredevil: Born Again take place on the Marvel timeline?
Dragon Age Inquisition
Dragon Age actor says the last time he played Inquisition, he upheld the RPG tradition led by Baldur's Gate 3 actors and romanced his own character: "Which is the best — the best"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom promises "this is just the start for the next generation of Monster Hunter" as Wilds shatters sales milestones: "The Guild authorizes this celebration!"
Lester sitting at a computer in some artwork for GTA Online
Some GTA 5 players can't bring their characters to the new PC upgrade, and the open-world game's mixed Steam reviews are hammering FPS caps and a lack of text chat
Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136
45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history