9 years after it was supposed to hit shelves, George R.R. Martin is being trolled by a fellow fantasy writer for Game of Thrones follow-up still not being finished

Game Of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has been mocked yet again for his slow writing pace, this time by fellow fantasy writer Larry Correia.

Correia mentioned Martin in the dedication section of his new book Heart Of The Mountain, which has since been posted on Twitter by Game of Thrones fan account Westerosies. “To George R. R. Martin. See? It’s not that hard,” reads the dedication, seemingly making fun of Martin for the amount of time it has taken to finish the final books in his A Song of Ice And Fire book series. Check out the post below.

Author Larry Correia wrote a dedication to George R.R. Martin in his new book ‘HEART OF THE MOUNTAIN,’ the final entry to his ‘SAGA OF THE FORGOTTEN WARRIOR’ series:“To George R.R. Martin. See? It’s not that hard.” pic.twitter.com/0raQVy5eKiJanuary 12, 2025

Despite the first book in the saga being released in 1996, the series is yet to be finished. The last and fifth book to be published was Dance of Dragons in 2011. The next book, titled Winds of Winter was supposed to be finished in 2016, but there is still no sign of it. One more book after that has been promised, but it is unclear if that one has even been started yet.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last December, Martin addressed the fact that multiple authors had called him out on his unfinished work. "A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me: 'Oh, he’ll never be finished!' Maybe they’re right," said the writer. “I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!” he said.

Martin’s novels have been adapted into multiple HBO shows, Game of Thrones and the prequel series House of the Dragon. Although the GOT series ended in 2019, House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 3 , and an additional new spin-off show A Knight Of Seven Kingdoms is on the way this year – and has a new teaser .

