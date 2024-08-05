As House of the Dragon season 2 comes to an end, HBO unveils first teaser for a new Game of Thrones spin-off

Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More - YouTube Watch On

HBO has released the first teaser for new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – and it may only be brief, but it gives us our best look yet at the show's two protagonists.

In the seven-second clip, which you can watch above, someone asks Ser Duncan the Tall for his name. We also get a glimpse of young Egg, some impressive sword-wielding, and Dunk in battle.

Per the official synopsis, the series will follow "a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones – and, therefore, about 100 years after House of the Dragon – the show is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas. Vikings: Valhalla's Peter Claffey will play Dunk and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Dexter Sol Ansell will play Egg.

The clip was part of a longer trailer released by the network to showcase its upcoming slate of shows, including The Last of Us season 2, It spin-off Welcome to Derry, and The White Lotus season 3.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to premiere on Max in 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way.