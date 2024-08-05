First teaser for It spin-off series Welcome to Derry promises a bloodsoaked frightfest

Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser for It spin-off series Welcome to Derry is here – and it promises a bloodsoaked frightfest.

The clip, which you can watch above, may be super brief (and Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise is a no-show), but it does well to establish the vibe of the eagerly anticipated TV show through multiple shots of its claret-stained cast screaming at something off-screen. It was shown as part of a wider trailer, which showcased all that's "coming to Max", from The White Lotus season 3 to The Last of Us season 2.

"This ain't America, this is Derry," Jovan Adepo's character says in a voiceover, before a montage reveals a whole bunch of terrified faces. We're in for some scares with this one, that's for sure...

Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, It: Welcome to Derry acts as a prequel to Andy Muschietti's It and It: Chapter Two. The filmmaker developed the title with his producer-writer sister Barbara and Jason Fuchs. Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Stephen Rider round out the cast.

It is reportedly set in the early '60s, which checks out, given the mythology that the titular clown is said to awaken every 27 years to feed on youngsters in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. (It took place in 1988, while its sequel saw the likes of return to their hometown to face their former foe again in 2016).

For a moment, it looked as if Skarsgård wouldn't reprise the role of Pennywise, after the actor claimed back in 2023 that he was "not currently involved". In May 2024, however, Deadline confirmed that he would both star in and executive produce the prequel.

