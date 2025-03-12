First Poker Face season 2 trailer sees Natasha Lyonne team up with Yellowjackets, Wicked, and Orange is the New Black stars, sets a May release date

By published

Season 2 hits Peacock this spring

Poker Face season 2
(Image credit: Peacock)
Poker Face Season 2 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube Poker Face Season 2 | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - YouTube
The first trailer for Poker Face season 2 has arrived - and Charlie Cale is so back.

In the brief 30-second clip, which can be viewed above, we see Natasha Lyonne's de facto detective team up with just a small sliver of this season's guest stars, including Melanie Lynskey, Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Giancarlo Esposito, Awkwafina, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, Method Man, and Taylor Schilling. The highly-anticipated second season is slated for a May 8 release exclusively on Peacock, with 12 episodes releasing weekly.

Per the official synopsis, “Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability" (H/T Variety).

The rest of the guest stars include John Cho, Patti Harrison, Corey Hawkins, Gaby Hoffmann, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz, Ben Marshall, Kumail Nanjiani, Katherine Narducci, B.J. Novak, Ego Nwodim, Haley Joel Osment, Simon Rex, Sam Richardson, Jason Ritter, Alia Shawkat, Natasha Leggero, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Adrienne C. Moore. Oh, and, there are still more to be announced.

The mystery-of-the-week series currently holds a 98% critics rating and an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tony Tost has taken over as showrunner for the new series (as Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are quite busy with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar).

For more, check out our Poker Face season 1 review or check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

