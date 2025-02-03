More than 20 years later, Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to play Buffy the Vampire slayer in a revival series from Marvel director

A Buffy the Vampire slayer revival series has been ordered to pilot - and Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to star. We're not kidding.

According to Deadline, Hulu is in the process of finalizing a deal for a pilot directed by Chloe Zhao (Eternals) and penned by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face). It is unclear whether the original cast will sign on to return, but given the way they all reunited for that Audible series...I'd say the chances are pretty good. Though we don't know much else about the revival, the reports says that the studio is "starting a writers room soon," which means that Hulu has "high expectations for the project going to series."

The supernatural series, created by Joss Whedon, hit UPN in 1997 and ran for seven season up until 2002. Gellar stars as Buffy Summers, a vampire slayer who comes from a long line of slayers and must fulfill her destiny to save the world - rather than just focus on being a normal teen. The original cast included Alyson Hannigan as Willow, David Boreanaz as Angel, James Marsters as Spike, Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia, and Nicholas Brendon as Xander.

“It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” Gellar told Deadline in December. “But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’” Negotitians reportedly began right around the time of Gellar's comments.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming for free on Tubi.