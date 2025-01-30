Beyond: Two Souls isn't the David Cage video game adaptation we were expecting, but at least star Elliot Page is involved in bringing the TV show to life

Quantic Dream video game Beyond: Two Souls is being turned into a TV show – and star Elliot Page is heavily involved in bringing the series to our screens..

Page, who played Jodie in the 2013 title, will be producing the series under their Pageboy Productions studio (via Deadline).

Beyond: Two Souls, directed by iconic developer David Cage, saw Page's Jodie linked to a separate soul named Aiden.

While fostering their talents under the guidance of Willem Dafoe's Nathan Dawkins, Jodie comes to the attention of the CIA – who uses her latent abilities for nefarious ends.

"Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career," Page said in a statement. "The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers."

Director David Cage added, "We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate again with Elliot Page on this project I was blown away by his acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium."

Perhaps hinting that Beyond: Two Souls won't be a strict adaptation of the game's story, Pageboy Productions' head of development and production Matt Jordan Smith said, "This adaptation will honor the game’s legacy while inviting fresh perspectives."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No release date nor casting for Beyond: Two Souls has yet been announced.

Developer Quantic Dream is best known for its interactive storytelling and quick time events in its games, often presenting players with a branching narrative and an ensemble cast that can meet their demise depending on the choices you make.

Aside from Beyond: Two Souls, its most famous titles include Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. It's also working on a new game, Star Wars Eclipse.

For more, check out the upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games coming your way very soon.