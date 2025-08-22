James Gunn clears up why one member of the Justice Gang is missing in Peacemaker season 2

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has cleared up one key question about the Peacemaker season 2 premiere. Spoilers for the first episode will follow!

Peacemaker is finally back on our screens, and the show opens by clearing up some canon questions, since season 1 was set in the DCEU and season 2 takes place in the new DCU. After season 1 ended with major Justice League cameos, season 2 has updated this scene to feature the Justice Gang instead in a "previously on..." recap.

But while we see Superman, Supergirl, and then the Justice Gang themselves – Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific – one new member is missing. In the Superman ending, Metamorpho joins the crew after helping them in Jarhanpur. So where is he in Peacemaker season 2?

"The previously section happens before Superman," Gunn wrote on Threads, succinctly answering that question.

But, the rest of the episode takes place after Superman, as we lay out in our own DCU timeline guide. "It's right after Superman. We worked it out on set but I can't remember exactly," Gunn clarified.

DC fans have been pretty impressed with the retcon, too, calling it a "clever and surprisingly easy fix."

"When we were making Peacemaker season 1, it was at an uncertain time in DC films, where nobody knew what was going to happen," Gunn previously explained to GamesRadar+. "It was not really the DCEU, because people were planning to rewrite everything with The Flash. And so there were no rules. I just had to make it fit into the DCU, and it really is pretty close."

