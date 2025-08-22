Justice League out, Justice Gang in: James Gunn breaks down Peacemaker season 2's big DCU retcon: "I just had to make it fit"

No, you're not seeing things. Peacemaker season 2 contains a 'Previously in the DCU' section to get everyone on the same page with canon – and that includes saying goodbye to season 1's DCEU Justice League cameo.

As shown through a series of ADR lines and new footage, it was the Justice Gang – last seen in Superman – who met Chris and the team after they foiled Project Butterfly. While Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) get some quick dialogue, the rest of the team are only recognized through their silhouettes, including Mr. Terrific, Superman, and Supergirl.

On the change, Gunn didn't recognize it as a major overhaul. Instead, it was simply a way for Peacemaker season 2 – which is fully in the DCU – to better fit in the universe.

"Almost everything from season 1 has been canon, and there's a couple of little things that don't fit in with our DCU," Gunn explains to GamesRadar+.

"When we were making Peacemaker season 1, it was at an uncertain time in DC films, where nobody knew what was going to happen. It was not really the DCEU, because people were planning to rewrite everything with The Flash. And so there were no rules. I just had to make it fit into the DCU, and it really is pretty close."

Peacemaker season 2 airs weekly on HBO Max in the US and Sky Max and NOW in the UK, Sky Showcase and NOW.

