DC fans react to that major Peacemaker season 2 retcon: "A clever and surprisingly easy fix"

Peacemaker season 2 just established its DCU canon in a "surprisingly easy" way, and DC fans are loving it.

In the run-up to the show's return, James Gunn has been making it very clear that it'll share connectivity with the wider franchise – no mean feat, given the fact that almost all other titles involving DC characters have essentially been retconned. John Cena's eponymous Chris Smith had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Superman, too, so it was only a matter of time until the reverse happened.

Well, Big Blue might not be in the second season's opener, but he's seen in silhouette in a updated "Previously on", alongside Mr. Terrific and Supergirl. Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), all introduced in Superman, get some dialogue too, thanks to some nifty ADR lines and additional footage. With that, it's reimagined that it was the Justice Gang, not the Justice League, that showed up in season 1, episode 8.

"Probably the cleanest way to solve the whole DCEU/DCU part of Peacemaker season 1," praised one viewer on Reddit. "I think trying to make the universe change tie into the story might've distracted from everything else."

"My doubts about canon have been pretty much squashed. Thank you, Gunn," added another, while a third wrote: "I just finished this scene and I love it so much. The way that Hawkgirl's wings folded was cool. I'm glad James retconned some things to fit inside this universe instead of him going to a new universe."

Elsewhere, a fan described it as "a clever and surprisingly easy fix", while someone else argued that it was "barely an inconvenience."

"Pretty clean way to explain that the same events happened but in the DCU," another chimed in. Safe to say, then, that the change has gone down well.

"When we were making Peacemaker season 1, it was at an uncertain time in DC films, where nobody knew what was going to happen," Gunn previously explained to GamesRadar+. "It was not really the DCEU, because people were planning to rewrite everything with The Flash. And so there were no rules. I just had to make it fit into the DCU, and it really is pretty close."

Peacemaker continues next Thursday (August 28) on HBO Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK. Never miss an episode with our Peacemaker season 2 release schedule. For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One.