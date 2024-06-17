A Blue Beetle animated series is in the works, and it will follow on from 2023's underappreciated superhero movie

A Blue Beetle animated series is in the works – and, should the project end up making it out of the development stage, it will follow on from the 2023 DC movie that starred Xolo Maridueña.

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto is on board the series as an executive producer, along with the movie's writer, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Miguel Puga is showrunning and directing, and Cristian Martinez is penning the series. John Ricard and Galen Vaisman, who were executive producers on Blue Beetle, are also executive producing the show.

At the moment, though, it's unclear if any of the cast would return or where the show would find a home, though, of course, Max is the likeliest bet.

The Blue Beetle movie is technically part of the DCEU, the old set of movies before the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters launches this year with Creature Commandos. But, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn made it clear that he wanted Jaime Reyes to have a place in his DCU, revealing that Jaime is the first DCU character, though Superman is the first DCU film. Yes, it's confusing…

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," Soto told our sister publication Total Film magazine back in 2023.

"But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

Superman arrives in July 2025, while Creature Commandos lands this December. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.