Blue Beetle director confirms movie's place in DCU

DCU or not DCU? The emergence of DC Studios' upcoming 'Chapter One' has put many current projects in cinematic universe limbo. This August's Blue Beetle, however, seemingly isn't one of them. As director Angel Manuel Soto explains, the new superhero release is very much part of the conversation in the DCU.

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU," Soto confirms in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22.

"But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

Soto has also teased his ambitions for the new DC hero, played by Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña. That even extends to a potential trilogy.

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto says. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."

Blue Beetle hits cinemas on August 18.

