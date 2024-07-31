James Gunn marks the end of Superman filming with a heartfelt tribute and an ice-cold behind-the scenes picture of his cast

James Gunn has marked the end of filming for 2025’s Superman with a heartfelt social media post that pays tribute to his cast and crew’s "commitment, creativity, and hard work."

"And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own."

Gunn continued, "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Accompanying the post is a behind-the-scenes image from the first week of shooting in Norway. David Corenswet is, of course, front and center on what was previously assumed to be filming for the Fortress of Solitude. The Superman actor also posted a clip of himself eating a gigantic chocolate brownie to mark the occasion to his Instagram Stories. We don’t blame him.

Intriguingly, Nicholas Hoult is also in the cast and crew shot – which suggests Lex Luthor will have a part to play in those scenes.

2025’s Superman flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025. Also starring the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Nathan Fillion, the movie is set to kick off the live-action portion of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The opening wave of the rebooted DC universe – consisting of five movies and five shows – begins in December with animated series Creature Commandos.

