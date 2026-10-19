Rick Flag Sr star Frank Grillo has no time for haters of his DCU character: "Peacemaker killed my son"

Frank Grillo isn't listening to criticism of Rick Flag Sr.'s actions in the DCU.
The character – father to Rick Flag Jr., whom Peacemaker killed in The Suicide Squad – deliberately stranded Christopher Smith in Salvation in the Peacemaker season 2 finale. That sounds pretty villainous, but Grillo thinks Flag Sr. is totally justified.
"Right now, I am? I didn't know that!" Grillo said, when MovieWeb asked if he was handling being one of the most hated DCU characters.
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When MovieWeb prompted him on what Rick Flag Sr. did to Smith, he replied: "Peacemaker killed my son! Let me help you here. He murdered my son, my child." When the interviewer pointed out Peacemaker feels guilty, Grillo responded: "Whose problem is it, mine or yours? You're crazy." Check out the moment below.
We'll next see Rick Flag Sr. in Man of Tomorrow, though it's currently unclear when – or if – we'll ever see Peacemaker again.
"My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel's story, so I'm excited about it," Grillo has previously teased of his role.
Man of Tomorrow sees Superman forced to team up with his nemesis Lex Luthor against the villainous Braniac. Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Milly Alcock's Supergirl will also return, along with Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Adria Arjona and Matthew Lillard in mystery roles.
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"In the first movie, and rightly so, we learn a lot about who Superman is. In [Man of Tomorrow], I think we'll learn more about who Lex Luthor is, and I think it's equally important," Fillion has previously teased of the film.
Man of Tomorrow arrives on July 9, 2027. Next up for the DCU is Clayface, which hits theaters this October 23.
In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.