Rick Flag Sr. is a "big part" of Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, according to star Frank Grillo

The upcoming Superman: Man of Tomorrow is already taking shape, with Brainiac all but confirmed as the villain and Frank Grillo recently revealing that he will have a bigger role in the sequel as Rick Flag Sr.

Reprising his role from the first Superman and Peacemaker season 2, Grillo confirmed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that fans can expect to see him a bit more on the big screen next time around. "My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel’s story, so I'm excited about it," he said.

Last July, Grillo predicted that his appearance in the new movie will be closer to the animated version of his character (who he also voices) in Creature Commandos. "I think the next time, if they don't fire me, the next time I'm in something, it's white hair. I was on another show, Tulsa King, and it was literally back-to-back, and during, and so I couldn't… And people really were not happy about it. They were really mean about my dark hair," he told GQ.

With a 2027 release date already confirmed, Superman: Man of Tomorrow is hoping to continue the success of the previous film, which grossed over $600 million worldwide and received an impressive 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from almost 500 reviews.

David Corenswet will be back as the Man of Steel for the sequel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

"It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together, to a certain degree, against a much, much bigger threat. And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex Luthor, sadly," Gunn previously told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM talk show.

Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.