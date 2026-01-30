3 years after becoming a hit, Jury Duty announces release date for a second season with a new fake setup

Hit comedy series Jury Duty is returning with a second season, as the setup moves from the courthouse to a company retreat. After a three-year wait, the show will be back on March 20 with new episodes, and a first teaser tells fans what to expect.

Officially titled Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, the documentary-style comedy series will repeat the same concept, focusing on a normal guy who is unaware that everyone around him is an actor. As the teaser (which you can see below) states: "In 2023, we gave you unprecedented access to a jury trial. But that was not a normal trial. It was fake… Now we're following a business on their annual company retreat. Except this is not a real company. It's fake. Everyone involved is an actor. Except Anthony."

The new season has big shoes to fill after the success of season 1, where Ronald Gladden reported for jury duty only to find himself unknowingly surrounded by actors. The show was an instant hit for Amazon Freevee, earning several Emmy nominations including for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the only famous actor in the cast, James Marsden.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat premieres March 20

Per the logline (via EW), Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat "captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment – whether in conference rooms or during downtime – has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance."

With Freevee now closed down, the new season will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Jury Duty season 2 premieres on March 20 with three episodes, which will be followed by two episodes on March 27 and the three final episodes on April 3. For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way in 2026.