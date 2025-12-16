Home Alone director says the classic franchise has some "really bad sequels": "They've completely f**ked it up"

Chris Columbus blames Home Alone 3

Home Alone director Chris Columbus has pinpointed the exact moment he felt the classic franchise started to go downhill.

While speaking during a screening at the Academy Museum (via The Hollywood Reporter), Columbus says the scourge of "really bad sequels" in the home invasion series started with Home Alone 3.

While he didn't namecheck any other movies, Columbus – who also directed Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – may have also had Home Alone 4 (2002), Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012), and Home Sweet Home Alone (2021) in mind when passing down his judgment.

Previously, star Macaulay Culkin had the perfect idea for a legacy sequel – involving Kevin returning with a son of his own.

