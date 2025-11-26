Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has the perfect idea for a legacy sequel, and it involves Kevin and his son: "He’s the one setting traps for me"

Macaulay Culkin has pitched the Home Alone sequel we've always wanted to see

After over 30 years, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin says he would return to the festive franchise for a legacy sequel, under the right circumstances.

"It would just have to be right," said Culkin about returning as Kevin McCallister in another Home Alone sequel, during his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour (H/T Variety).

In fact, Culkin already has an idea for the sequel. "I'm either a widower or a divorcee. I'm raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard and I'm not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin's son] won't let me in… and he's the one setting traps for me," said Culkin.

