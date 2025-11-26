Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has the perfect idea for a legacy sequel, and it involves Kevin and his son: "He’s the one setting traps for me"

After over 30 years, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin says he would return to the festive franchise for a legacy sequel, under the right circumstances.

"It would just have to be right," said Culkin about returning as Kevin McCallister in another Home Alone sequel, during his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour (H/T Variety).

In fact, Culkin already has an idea for the sequel. "I'm either a widower or a divorcee. I'm raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard and I'm not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin's son] won't let me in… and he's the one setting traps for me," said Culkin.

Home Alone hit screens in 1990, making Kevin around 43 years old now, so it would make sense for the new movie to follow his son. The first movie saw Kevin battle to keep robbers out of his home after his family left him behind, and in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, he comes face-to-face with the same two criminals. However, it's interesting that he would replace the usual kid vs. robbers trope from the franchise with the kid being against his parent.

"The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship," added Culkin, who explained that Kevin would have to "get let back into son's heart" much like the robbers were trying to get into the McCallister house in the first place, only we would guess that Kevin would have much purer intentions. "That's the closest elevator pitch that I have. I'm not completely allergic to it, the right thing."

The first two Home Alone movies were massive successes and still rank amongst the best Christmas films to date. However, efforts to reboot the franchise have since failed. In 1993 and 2002, 20th Century Studios decided to make Home Alone 3 and 4 without Culkin, which both were met with negative reviews, and in 2021, Disney released the spin-off Home Sweet Home Alone starring Archie Yates, which holds a lackluster Rotten Tomatoes score of 15%.

Just this year, Home Alone director Chris Columbus said that the Home Alone franchise should be left alone. But we have a feeling his tune may change if Culkin is involved.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, check out our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus, and keep up with upcoming Disney movies.