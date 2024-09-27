Uzumaki release schedule – when is episode 1 of the horror anime on Adult Swim and Channel 4?

Uzumaki, the new horror anime adaptation of Junji Ito's classic manga, is getting ready to scare us silly. But when can you watch the first episode? It's a fair question, given that most new anime is split between several streamers in 2024. But it's not actually coming to Netflix, Crunchyroll, or any of the other usual destinations.

Instead, the first episode of Uzumaki will be released this weekend on Adult Swim in the US and Channel 4 in the US, with new episodes to follow weekly.

Below, you'll be able to discover all you need to know about Uzumaki's release plans, including air time, episode count, and full release schedule. It's already landed a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and you'll want to be there to see if it delivers on the hype.

(Image credit: Junji Ito (Viz Media))

The Uzumaki premiere release date is September 29 at 1:30 AM Eastern on Adult Swim. That's technically September 28 at 10:30 PM Pacific.

The first episode will also be streaming on Max from September 29. Meanwhile, the English dub will air on Adult Swim on Thursday, October 3 at 12:30 AM Eastern.

In the UK, Channel 4 will air the first episode at 6:30 AM BST on September 29.

For other regions, be sure to use the time zone converter.

Uzumaki release schedule - when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Adult Swim/Production I.G./Drive)

Uzumaki will air new episodes every Sunday, with the English dub arriving in the US on Adult Swim every Thursday from October 3.

The confirmed Uzumaki release schedule is below.

Uzumaki episode 1: September 29, 2024

Uzumaki episode 2: October 6, 2024

Uzumaki episode 3: October 13, 2024

Uzumaki episode 4: October 20, 2024

How many episodes of Uzumaki are there?

(Image credit: Junji ITO, Shogakukan / Production I.G., LLC/Adult Swim)

There will be only four episodes of Uzumaki, so don't go expecting any epic sagas in this instance.

Where can I watch Uzumaki?

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Uzumaki is available to watch subbed and dubbed on Adult Swim on Sundays and Thursdays respectively.

In the UK, it will air on Channel 4 and will, presumably, be available on Channel 4's on-demand service. We'll have more confirmation of that next week.

