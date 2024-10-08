As Uzumaki episode 2 gets compared to a PS2 game, one of the horror anime's producers addresses the animation downgrade: "We were screwed over"

After a creepy, pitch-perfect first episode, all signs were pointing to new anime Uzumaki picking up where it left off and delivering a horror masterpiece in the second episode.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. In fact, all the latest instalment is notable for is a severe downgrade in animation, with viewers pointing to multiple janky moments across its runtime. They range from a bizarre running animation, to a clear drop in art quality. See for yourself below.

My day is ruined... https://t.co/vHLW1HWoOZ pic.twitter.com/dgJtIFvxCZOctober 6, 2024

Uzumaki is a mess. It's really obvious when CG models are just being traced, bad drawings, the linework and (like #1) the lipsync/talking animation stands out as robotic and stiff, etc. This generally applies to #2 as a whole, but as a friend said, it's very stop-and-start pic.twitter.com/HKiMKH6d10October 6, 2024

Fans of Junji Ito's original manga have, inevitably, not been kind to the latest efforts. One on Reddit even compared the animation to a "PS2 era game." Ouch.

Speaking out on Bluesky in a series of now-deleted posts (H/T Bounding Into Comics), Toonami co-creator and Uzumaki executive producer Jason DeMarco addressed the complaints – and hinted at behind-the-scenes issues driving the new anime's dropoff in quality.

"It’s fine, we knew this would happen. I can’t talk about what went down but we were screwed over and the options were A) Not finish and air nothing and call it a loss, B) Just finish and air Ep 1 and leave it incomplete or C) Run all four, warts and all. Out of respect for the hard work, we chose C."

DeMarco continued, "After waiting so long, it makes sense people would be mad. Unfortunately I can’t tell them who to blame it on…but someone is definitely at fault here, and we all just had to do our best when things imploded. Maybe others would have made different choices. We did the best we could with what we had."

"But again, a lot of [people] worked very hard on this show and I didn’t think the actions of just one or two people should be the reason it never saw the light of day. Maybe that’s the wrong choice, I truly don’t know. But those people have a right to be annoyed and disappointed."

Uzumaki is currently airing on Adult Swim.