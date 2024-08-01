The ultimate hitman comes out of retirement in a new Netflix anime that begs the question: What if John Wick worked in retail?

Sakamoto Days | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix already has us looking ahead to 2025 with the trailer for new hitman anime Sakamoto Days – and it’s giving us John Wick vibes.

Based on an ongoing manga by Yuto Suzuki, the anime revolves around Taro Sakamoto, a one-time legendary hitman who is now seeing out his days as a portly shopkeeper, surrounded by his family.

As the trailer (which you can see above) shows, Sakamoto was once a swaggering, cocksure killer. However, he retired, got married, and left the assassin game behind. But with fellow hitmen on his tail, Sakamoto must pick up his weapon once more to protect his family.

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks to be a winning blend of action and comedy, perhaps dealing out a lighter touch than John Wick’s revenge tour after his dog was killed.

Sakamoto Days is set to be released in January 2025, but Netflix has plenty for us before then.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, starring Hayley Atwell, is hitting our screens on October 10, while The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – starring Geralt game actor Doug Cockle, no less – is premiering later this year.

Elsewhere on Netflix, Terminator Zero crashes down on Judgment Day (AKA, August 29), the highly anticipated Dandadan is arriving in October, and – perhaps most excitingly of all – Arcane season 2 continues the twin stories of Jinx and Vi this November.

For more, check out the new anime coming out in 2024 and beyond, including Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, One-Punch Man season 3, and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.