New trailer for Netflix's Terminator anime from Ghost in the Shell studio brings horror back to the franchise

Terminator Zero has got a new trailer, and it looks like it's bringing horror back to the franchise.

The anime take on the franchise comes from the iconic studio behind Ghost in the Shell and lands on Netflix very soon. The latest trailer is the most comprehensive look at the series yet, and gives us a hint at the very dark tone it will have.

"Malcolm, what makes you think humanity is worth saving?" the voiceover begins as we see our protagonist reckoning with the knowledge about Skynet's nuclear future. The eight-part show focuses on a soldier sent back in time to try and save humanity from this grisly fate.

There's plenty of horror too in the new look as we see flesh ripped from a skeleton, bloody fights, and a grisly look at our new Terminator looking like Two-Face from Batman. Watch it below.

The new trailer also introduces us to the full voice cast of the new series as well. We hear Moonlight star André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Eiko, and House of the Dragon's Sonoya Mizuno. The Mandalorian's Timothy Olyphant also voices the Terminator and The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd plays The Prophet. The Batman 2 writer Mattson Tomlin also acts as showrunner.

Terminator Zero is released on Netflix on August 29, 2024. For more, check out our guides to all of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.

