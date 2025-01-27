Crunchyroll password leak is now "resolved" and there is "no evidence" that systems have been compromised, says the anime streamer

Crunchyroll has addressed rumors that the anime streaming service's Premium subscribers' usernames and passwords were allegedly shared on social media last week in a now-deleted post.

"We are aware that login credentials for several streaming services, including Crunchyroll, were posted on social media and have resolved the issue," the streamer said in a statement to Anime News Network .

"We have secured the affected accounts, investigated the situation and determined that there is no evidence that Crunchyroll's systems have been compromised. Crunchyroll encourages subscribers to diversify and change passwords regularly and keep them confidential. For any questions regarding account security, fans can visit our Customer Service Help Page."

The Twitter account allegedly responsible for posting the list of leaked data has since been suspended. As of 2024, Crunchyroll has over 15 million paid subscribers worldwide with over 1,000 titles streaming. Recent release Solo Leveling season 2 recently broke the streamer's (and its own record) by becoming the most-liked premiere episode on Crunchyroll. In less than 24 hours, the season 2 premiere reached 129,000 likes, breaking its season 1 premiere record of 114,000 likes in two days.

Many of this year's other big new anime are also streaming on Crunchyroll, including Dragon Ball Daima and Blue Exorcist season 4, as well as still-to-come releases like Dan Da Dan season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and the return of One Piece.

